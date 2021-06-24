50/50 Thursdays
Gov. Edwards signs more bills on June 22, June 23, June 24

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday, June 22, Wednesday, June 23, and Thursday, June 24, that he had signed the following bills into law from the 2021 Legislative Session.

  • ACT 413—HB 42 Provides relative to financial aid.
  • ACT 414—HB 81 Provides relative to prescription.
  • ACT 415—HB 85 Creates a literacy program for certain public school students.
  • ACT 416—HB 108 Provides with respect to in forma pauperis proceedings.
  • ACT 417—HB 119 Provides relative to the Advisory Council on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
  • ACT 418—HB 129 Provides relative to peace officers.
  • ACT 419—HB 170 Provides relative to reporting of students identified as having dyslexia.
  • ACT 420—HB 211 Provides relative to public school choice.
  • ACT 421—HB 218 Authorizes the installation and use of newborn safety devices at certain infant relinquishment sites designated in the Safe Haven Law.
  • ACT 422—HB 374 Provides relative to residential lessee screening.
  • ACT 423—HB 388 Provides relative to the preparation and verification process of absentee and early voting ballots prior to election day.
  • ACT 424—HB 391 Authorizes the recommendation of medical marijuana in raw or crude form and limits the dispensing of such product.
  • ACT 425—HB 423 Establishes requirements concerning reports of abortions performed or induced.
  • ACT 426—HB 435 Provides relative to video draw poker devices.
  • ACT 427—HB 541 Provides relative to the central computer monitoring system of electronic gaming devices located at certain gaming facilities.
  • ACT 428—SB 4 Eliminates certain aggregate campaign contribution limitations.
  • ACT 429—SB 27 Provides relative to military and veteran-friendly postsecondary education policies.
  • ACT 430—SB 34 Provides for responsibilities of law enforcement officers while interacting with the public.
  • ACT 431—SB 94 Provides relative to insurance cost-sharing practices.
  • ACT 432—SB 105 Provides for an African-American military service members monument in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park.
  • ACT 433—SB 127 Provides relative to specialized behavioral health rehabilitation services in the Louisiana medical assistance program.
  • ACT 434—SB 130 Provides for payment of health insurance provider claim payment claims.
  • ACT 435—SB 142 Provides for the disposition of funds generated by sports wagering.
  • ACT 436—SB 204 Provides for live racing dates and minimum number of races per day to be assigned by the Louisiana State Racing Commission.
  • ACT 437—SB 209 Provides relative to horse racing including historical horse racing.
  • ACT 438—SB 222 Provides relative to early literacy.
  • ACT 439—SB 230 Provides relative to power-based violence on college and university campuses.
  • ACT 440—SB 247 Provides relative to the regulation of sports wagering.
  • ACT 441—SB 232 Establishes and provides for the Power-Based Violence Review Panel.
  • ACT 442—HB 44 Provides for an additional exception when hauling construction aggregates.
  • ACT 443—HB 93 Exempts the Iberia Parish Airport Authority from the public lease law applicable to certain properties.
  • ACT 444—HB 228 Provides relative to restroom access for individuals with certain conditions.
  • ACT 445—HB 337 Provides relative to the applicability of certain lease terms to the Shreveport Downtown Airport.
  • ACT 446—HB 338 Provides relative to the applicability of certain lease terms to the Vivian Municipal Airport.
  • ACT 447—HB 394 Requires postsecondary education institutions to post reports relative to campus security policies and campus crime statistics on their websites.
  • ACT 448—HB 639 Provides relative to infrastructure funding.
  • ACT 449—HB 7 Provides for a sales and use tax exemption for feminine hygiene products and diapers.
  • ACT 450—HB 172 Provides for Medicaid coverage of dental care for certain adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
  • ACT 451—HB 430 Provides relative to the officer’s bill of rights.
  • ACT 452—HB 446 Creates and provides for the office of the state Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator within the division of administration.
  • ACT 453—HB 678 Provides for the Louisiana work opportunity tax credit.
  • ACT 454—HB 680 Establishes the Louisiana Youth Jobs Tax Credit Program.
  • ACT 455—HB 705 Provides relative to the misclassification of employees and a criteria for the classification of employees.
  • ACT 456—SB 86 Requires the governing authority of each public school to develop and adopt policies for the installation and operation of video cameras in certain classrooms.
  • ACT 457—SB 148 Establishes the M.J. Foster Promise Program.
  • ACT 458—SB 214 Provides relative to individual graduation plans and high school curriculum options.

CLICK HERE for more bills signed into law.

