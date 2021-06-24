50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Former Hammond police officer pleads guilty to child sex crimes

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Former Hammond police officer Brad Core, 47, of Tickfaw, pleaded guilty in the 21st Judicial District yesterday to charges related to sex crimes involving a juvenile, according to information provided by District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.

He will serve time for the charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, oral sexual battery, sexual battery, and aggravated crime against nature.

Public Information Officer Claire LeBlanc said that Core will serve 15 years with the Department of Corrections and time is to be served without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Core will register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life upon completion of his sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Taylor Anthony represented the State of Louisiana and Judge Jeffrey Johnson handed down the sentence, LeBlanc said.

The Hammond Police Department notified the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 22, 2018, that Core confessed to having a sexual relationship with a juvenile. Following his confession, an investigation was initiated by TPSO at the request of HPD.

LeBlanc said that the victim’s interview revealed Core’s participation in illegal sexual activities with a juvenile, under the age of thirteen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards signs more bills on June 22, June 23, June 24
Cotrellis Henry and Audrey Fisher are suspects in a shooting in the 1500 block of St. John...
Arrests made in May incident in which shots fired into home
The newly-elected city council members include Mary Morris, Luvertha August, Rodney Geyen, John...
Public invited to ‘swearing-in’ of Lake Charles mayor and city council
The first step for a FEMA claim is inspection. If you are in a similar situation and need more...
FEMA offering appeal assistance to Lake Area
Fitness for a healthier you