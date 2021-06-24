Fitness for a healthier you

50/50 Thursdays
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Many of us have found ourselves trying to get back into some kind of fitness routine after spending the last year indoors.

With that, most people want to see results after working out for several weeks.

One of the ways Dynamic Dimensions Fitness aims to help members track progress is through the Functional Movement Screen.

It’s a tool available to all DDF members. It is used to evaluate seven fundamental movement patterns and see how much the member is able to accomplish without any pain.

The screening tool is designed to place an individual in real-life basic movement patterns where deficits become noticeable if appropriate stability and mobility are not used.

The seven-movement patterns tested are:

• Overhead squat

• Hurdle step

• Inline lunge

• Shoulder mobility

• Active straight-leg raise

• Trunk stability push up

• Rotary stability

Dynamic Dimensions Fitness offers group fitness programs, personal training, aquatics, and free weights. For more information, call the Sulphur location at (337) 527-5459 or the Moss Bluff location at (337) 855-7708.

