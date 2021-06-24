FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More heat and humidity with scattered storms returning during the day

Scattered storms return (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast continues to bring little change to the current pattern of heat and humidity with daily scattered sea breeze thunderstorms which were numerous in coverage today through mid-afternoon. The rest of the evening looks quiet as temperatures slowly fall through the 80s but only drop into the upper 70s overnight due to very high levels of humidity.

The chance of additional scattered showers and thunderstorms returns for Friday, mainly during the late morning through mid-afternoon hours as the same pattern remains in place. Outside of the storms will continue to be the heat and humidity combo which will send heat index values into the 100 to 105 range.

Increasing Gulf moisture next week (KPLC)

After a repeat performance of more scattered storms on Saturday, the chances of rain go up even higher by Sunday through early next week as a trough of low pressure moves up the Gulf and combines with plentiful Gulf moisture in place to bring a more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms by the end of the weekend.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

We’ll continue to see higher than average rain chances Monday and Tuesday as this trough hangs out along the coast and a front stalls to our north. These increased rain chances will at least help out some with the heat. The tropics remain quiet close to home and that is not expected to change over the next five days. An area near Africa has a 40% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.