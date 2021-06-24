50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More heat and humidity with scattered storms returning during the day

By Ben Terry
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Scattered storms return
Scattered storms return(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast continues to bring little change to the current pattern of heat and humidity with daily scattered sea breeze thunderstorms which were numerous in coverage today through mid-afternoon. The rest of the evening looks quiet as temperatures slowly fall through the 80s but only drop into the upper 70s overnight due to very high levels of humidity.

The chance of additional scattered showers and thunderstorms returns for Friday, mainly during the late morning through mid-afternoon hours as the same pattern remains in place. Outside of the storms will continue to be the heat and humidity combo which will send heat index values into the 100 to 105 range.

Increasing Gulf moisture next week
Increasing Gulf moisture next week(KPLC)

After a repeat performance of more scattered storms on Saturday, the chances of rain go up even higher by Sunday through early next week as a trough of low pressure moves up the Gulf and combines with plentiful Gulf moisture in place to bring a more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms by the end of the weekend.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

We’ll continue to see higher than average rain chances Monday and Tuesday as this trough hangs out along the coast and a front stalls to our north. These increased rain chances will at least help out some with the heat. The tropics remain quiet close to home and that is not expected to change over the next five days. An area near Africa has a 40% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Rain continues to be a factor as we end our work week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms arrive once again, staying hot and muggy into the weekend
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with more scattered storms during the day
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - June 24, 2021
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - June 24, 2021