FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms arrive once again, staying hot and muggy into the weekend

Scattered storms return for the afternoon with highs in the lower 90's (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After the showers and storms Wednesday afternoon we have remained fairly quiet through the overnight hours with no rain or storms around, but we have seen patchy fog developing north of I-10 at times. Patchy fog will remain a possibility through the morning hours before we see more sunshine heating us up quickly with afternoon storms once again in the forecast.

Scattered storms begin to move in for the afternoon (KPLC)

The common theme for the mornings so far this week has been the warm starts with the oppressive humidity and our Thursday morning is no different with temperatures in the middle to upper 70′s with dew points in the middle 70′s. As you make your way out the door this morning the one positive is that we aren’t having to deal with rain as that remains over the Gulf, but much like Wednesday as we add that daytime heating and see the sea breeze picking up so will our rain chances. Our heat continues to build throughout the afternoon with highs back into the lower 90′s for the majority of us with heat indices back into the 100 to 105 range, which means if you plan on working outdoors for a prolonged period of time you need to drink plenty of water. Best chances of seeing any showers or storms is from the lunchtime frame through the afternoon before the activity begins to lift off to the north.

A slow moving front and deeper tropical moisture make for an unsettled Monday (KPLC)

Our pattern remains largely unchanged through Friday and Saturday with scattered showers and storms back into the forecast for the afternoons with highs in the lower to middle 90′s. Any outside events planned will be okay to have we’ll just need to keep an eye to the sky with scattered storms around from time to time, but neither day looks to be a complete washout. Rain chances will be increasing for Sunday however as a surge of deep tropical moisture arrives Sunday and will interact with a cool front coming in from the north. That will help to bring more widespread rain and storms and unfortunately that looks to be the case even heading into next week.

Between 1-2 inches of rain possible over the next 7 days (KPLC)

Other than our storm chances each afternoon the heat will continue to be the story with slightly cooler weather arriving into the beginning of next week thanks to increased cloud cover and rain, but even then highs are still in the upper 80′s. Taking a look at the tropics the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two waves across the Atlantic, one near the Lesser Antilles that has a low chance of formation over the next 5 days and the other wave just moving off the coast of Africa and has a medium chance of formation over the next 5 days. Neither of these waves looks to be of a concern for Southwest Louisiana, but it’s good to stay prepared throughout hurricane season. For now stay cool and dry with the afternoon and evening storms.

Two areas the National Hurricane Center are tracking over the next 5 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

