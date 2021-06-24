Firefighters working leak at oil well on Edgerly Road

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are working to contain a gas leak at an oil well on Edgerly Road, south of DeQuincy.

The Ward 6 Fire Department was called to a gas leak at a well site in the 4800 block of Edgerly Road at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, according to information from Ward 6. When firefighters arrived they discovered a failure on the wellhead, leading to a discharge of high-pressure natural gas, saltwater, and oil distillate.

Three residential structures were evacuated as a precautionary measure and Edgerly Road is closed between Bud Bennett Road and Pine Forest Road.

Ward 6 is being assisted by the Houston River Fire Department, the DeQuincy Fire Department, Beauregard Fire Department District 2, the Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit, and the Department of Environmental Quality.

