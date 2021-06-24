50/50 Thursdays
Firefighters working leak at oil well on Edgerly Road

Gas leak reported at oil well on Edgerly Road, south of DeQuincy.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are working to contain a gas leak at an oil well on Edgerly Road, south of DeQuincy.

The Ward 6 Fire Department was called to a gas leak at a well site in the 4800 block of Edgerly Road at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, according to information from Ward 6. When firefighters arrived they discovered a failure on the wellhead, leading to a discharge of high-pressure natural gas, saltwater, and oil distillate.

Three residential structures were evacuated as a precautionary measure and Edgerly Road is closed between Bud Bennett Road and Pine Forest Road.

Ward 6 is being assisted by the Houston River Fire Department, the DeQuincy Fire Department, Beauregard Fire Department District 2, the Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit, and the Department of Environmental Quality.

Ward 6 Fire was dispatched to a reported gas leak at a well site in the 4800 blk of Edgerly Rd at 5:27pm. Upon arrival,...

Posted by Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One on Thursday, June 24, 2021

