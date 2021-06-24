FEMA offering appeal assistance to Lake Area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Are you having trouble with your FEMA appeal? Well, you’re not the only one.

“I can’t do it. If we have another hurricane, I just can’t do it no more,” Christine Meaux said.

Christine Meaux is on her third FEMA appeal and counting. She says her home is filled with mold and termites, and blue tarps are the only thing that keeps rain from causing even more damage.

“All of my tie-downs are broken - all on one side. And the others are tight, because it’s gonna flip if there’s a big wind that comes. I have mold and rain that went down my walls,” Meaux said.

The first step for a FEMA claim is inspection. If you are in a similar situation and need more assistance, an appeal can then be filed.

“They need their documentation. They need their pictures. They need receipts, things like that, to show the damage they think that inspector might have missed,” FEMA spokesperson Tiana Suber said.

Suber explains that there is not a limit on the number of appeals that can be made.

“You definitely can write an appeal letter and say, ‘Hey, I need more assistance than what was given.’ Or, ‘I need more assistance than what my insurance has given me,” Suber said. “I’m going to write this appeal letter, here are my documentations, here is my receipt.”

The recovery service center is open until July 15 at Washington-Marion Magnet High School. Hands-on assistance with appeals is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

