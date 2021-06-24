50/50 Thursdays
DAV office in Lake Charles back up and running

Reopened since pandemic and storms(KPLC-TV)
By John Bridges
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Chapter of Disabled American Veterans has reopened to help veterans in Southwest Louisiana through their benefits.

“The veterans are still calling,” said Jean Mitchel, a 25 year Army veteran who volunteers with the DAV. “They still need assistance. Their families need assistance and we want to let them know we are here for them.”

While fighting her own battles after her home was heavily damaged from Hurricane Laura, Jean Mitchel with the Disabled American Veterans LC Chapter was still able to help local veterans get $650,000 in hurricane assistance.

“We help all veterans, it doesn’t matter what they need,” said Mitchel. “If we know where to route them, we route them as well. The DAV is an area where we provide assistance with their claims they have. Because they don’t know of all the benefits they are entitled to, but we want to make sure that they get that.”

Dave Sensat meets with veterans and their families in Lake Charles and Sulphur, helping them when he can.

“When you come to see us, the main thing is to bring your DD-214, that’s your discharge paper,” said Sensat. “And any medical records you have pertaining to what you’re filing a claim for. You need to bring that with you. Up to date records.”

After extensive repairs to the DAV office after Laura, DAV Commander Robert Saucier says they’re ready to help again.

“It doesn’t take long now,” said Saucier. “We have the qualified veterans here at the chapter and even in Baton Rouge or New Orleans. Now that national is speeding up our claims, it doesn’t take near as long.”

The DAV office is located at 5516 Hwy. 90 east in Lake Charles and is open on the first and third Thursday of each month. The DAV office in Sulphur is at the old Sulphur City Hall and is open on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call 337-497-0805.

