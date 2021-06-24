50/50 Thursdays
Beauticians invited to National Beautician’s Day event Saturday

The All Thing Beautiful event is being held at The Wine Store from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 26 –...
The All Thing Beautiful event is being held at The Wine Store from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 26 – which is National Beautician’s Day.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An event for workers in the salon and spa industry is being held Saturday night.

The All Thing Beautiful event is being held at The Wine Store from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 26 – which is National Beautician’s Day.

“We feel like this community got hit especially hard this past year and we want to show this group some love,” said Sarabeth Price, one of the owners of Blush and an organizer of the event.

Door prizes donated by Liquid Assets, Renaitre, Blush, and The Wine Store will be given out.

Limited tickets are available. Those wishing to attend are asked to call 337-602-6627 to reserve tickets.

Attention all you Beautician babes! •In honor of National Beautician Day on June 26th - we are hosting a soirée at @...

Posted by Blush Co. on Saturday, June 19, 2021

