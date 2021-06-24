Arrests made in May incident in which shots fired into home

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Arrests have been made in a May incident in which five rounds were fired into a Westlake residence where two adults and three children were sitting, according to officials with the Westlake Police Department.

Westlake police officers responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of St. John Bosco around 12:10 a.m. on May 19, 2021, according to Chief Chris Wilrye.

Witnesses told police that they saw three people running from the area just after the shots were fired.

Wilrye says search warrants were served at numerous residences resulting in the recovery of a stolen firearm and arrests in connection with the shooting:

· Two female juveniles were arrested for five counts of attempted second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

· An arrest warrant was served on Cotrellis Henry, 18, who is currently being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center, for five counts of attempted second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, illegal discharge of a firearm, and criminal street gang activity.

· An arrest warrant has been issued for Audrey Fisher, 20, for five counts of principal to attempted second-degree murder and principal to illegal discharge of a firearm.

The investigation also led to two other arrests:

· Quindarxius Watley, 18, was arrested for resisting an officer and filing a false public record. Laquetta Watley, 42, was arrested for obstruction of justice. Their arrests stem from Quindarxius Watley allegedly giving a false name to officers investigating the shooting, Westlake detectives say. Both Watleys have also been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lake Charles.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely, Wilrye says.

