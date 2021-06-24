Approximately 25% of SWLA residents have received COVID vaccines

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New research suggests that variants are spreading more quickly through areas where fewer Americans are vaccinated.

“I mean there’s a lot of things on people’s minds other than COVID vaccines,” Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, regional medical director for the Louisiana Department of Health, said.

Cavanaugh said that people haven’t been able to prioritize their health with all Southwest Louisiana has gone through this year.

The state of Louisiana is amongst the lowest in the county for the number of those vaccinated. In Southwest Louisiana, Cavanaugh said about 25% of the region has gotten their vaccine.

“I know that 25% is not anywhere near what the federal authorities have linked as sort of a target, but I think there are a lot of reasons for that here,” Cavanaugh said. “The vaccination rate has continued to go up. So, I expect it will continue to go up as more people choose to get vaccinated.”

Many are still hesitant but with the vaccine being so widely available, Cavanaugh said she hopes more will consider getting it to help fight off the different variants.

“Definitely watching closely. We’re not anywhere near an alarm level or panic level - but definitely monitoring the situation,” Cavanaugh said. “We’re a little bit concerned about some of the variants. In particular, the most recent one that’s been discussed is the Delta variant.”

She says new variants are causing significant challenges in suppressing the spread as the Delta Variant is more transmissible.

Cavanaugh said the vaccine is effective for the Delta variant and other strands of the virus. Children under 12 are still not eligible for the vaccine.

