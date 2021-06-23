SWLA Arrest Report - June 22, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 22, 2021.

Bradley Keith Manuel, 31, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Casey Dean Soldier, 24, Lake Charles: Attempted production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime (2 charges); use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; money laundering; contempt of court; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

Ava Thomas-Cohilla Robinson, 43, Beaumont, TX: Aggravated battery; second-degree battery.

Aaron Joseph Carvin, 29, Lake Charles: Battery of emergency room personnel; trespassing.

Glenn Dale Richard Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; no driver’s license; failure to stop or yield; burglary (3 charges); property damage under $50,000 (3 charges); theft under $25,000.

Charles Joseph Doyle Sr., 45, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Kyle Henry Naegele, 57, Westlake: Violations of protective orders.

Mark Handy, 53, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Karl Anthony Shelton, 50, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Percy Albert Styles, 47, Port Allen: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

