50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Supreme Court limits when police can enter home without warrant

The court had previously said that police in “hot pursuit” of a suspect believed to have...
The court had previously said that police in “hot pursuit” of a suspect believed to have committed a more serious crime, a felony, can enter a home without a warrant.(Source: Gray News/file)
By JESSICA GRESKO
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday put limits on when police officers pursuing a fleeing suspect can enter a home without a warrant.

The high court ruled that when officers are pursuing someone suspected of a misdemeanor, a less serious crime, they cannot always enter a home without a warrant if a suspect enters.

The court had previously said that police in “hot pursuit” of a suspect believed to have committed a more serious crime, a felony, can enter a home without a warrant.

The case the justices decided Wednesday is important both to law enforcement and to groups concerned about privacy.

“The flight of a suspected misdemeanant does not always justify a warrantless entry into a home. An officer must consider all the circumstances in a pursuit case to determine whether there is a law enforcement emergency. On many occasions, the officer will have good reason to enter — to prevent imminent harms of violence, destruction of evidence, or escape from the home. But when the officer has time to get a warrant, he must do so — even though the misdemeanant fled,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for a majority of the court.

The case before the justices involved California resident Arthur Lange. One evening in 2016, an officer saw Lange driving his station wagon in Sonoma County, playing music loudly and honking his horn several times. The officer believed those were noise violations punishable by small fines and followed Lange. The officer later turned on his car’s lights to get Lange to stop. But Lange continued driving for about four seconds, turned into his driveway and entered his garage without stopping.

The officer got out of his car and, as Lange’s garage door was closing, stuck his foot under the door so it would re-open. Lange was ultimately arrested after the officer smelled alcohol on his breath, and he was charged with driving under the influence as well as an excessive noise offense.

Lange argued that the officer’s entry into the garage without a warrant violated his Fourth Amendment right to be free of “unreasonable searches and seizures.”

The case is Lange v. California, 20-18.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden speaks about his...
Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany
Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it
The Supreme Court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman...
Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post
The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The...
Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
LIVE: Biden speaks at funeral for former Sen. John Warner