Sheriff Mancuso warns citizens of phone scam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam that has recently resurfaced in our area.

According to the sheriff’s office, victims report receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The sheriff’s office says the caller, who claims to be with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and uses a name of a current CPSO deputy, instructs the victim to purchase a prepaid card to void the warrant and avoid arrest.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect is attempting to create a sense of urgency for the victim by telling them they have a short time frame to come up with the funds or they will be arrested.

The sheriff’s office says this is a scam.

Sheriff Mancuso wants residents to know that the majority of the time a valid arrest warrant is served in person by law enforcement officials; however, the sheriff’s office says in some circumstances, a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant but under no circumstance will that officer ever ask for money or any form of payment.

