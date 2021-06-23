50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sheriff Mancuso warns citizens of phone scam

The sheriff’s office says the suspect is attempting to create a sense of urgency for the victim...
The sheriff’s office says the suspect is attempting to create a sense of urgency for the victim by telling them they have a short time frame to come up with the funds or they will be arrested.(WDBJ)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam that has recently resurfaced in our area.

According to the sheriff’s office, victims report receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The sheriff’s office says the caller, who claims to be with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and uses a name of a current CPSO deputy, instructs the victim to purchase a prepaid card to void the warrant and avoid arrest. 

The sheriff’s office says the suspect is attempting to create a sense of urgency for the victim by telling them they have a short time frame to come up with the funds or they will be arrested. 

The sheriff’s office says this is a scam.

Sheriff Mancuso wants residents to know that the majority of the time a valid arrest warrant is served in person by law enforcement officials; however, the sheriff’s office says in some circumstances, a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant but under no circumstance will that officer ever ask for money or any form of payment.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA: June 23, 2021
Scattered storms arrive for our afternoon as we add daytime heating
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms continue, a little warmer into the weekend
Grand Lake pontoon bridge closed
SOWELA offers pipeline technician training
SOWELA announces 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates