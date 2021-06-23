50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Recovery Service Center opens in Lake Charles

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a one-stop service shop.

“We’ve opened it up as of Monday, and we’re trying to keep this open until July the 15th,” said Rubby Douglas, the Section Chief for Preparedness under Emergency Management Division of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

A recovery service center.

“We are actually in conjunction with the parish office of Homeland security, emergency preparedness, and the City of Lake Charles has provided this recovery service center,” she said. It actually provides survivors an opportunity to network directly with the Small Business Administration and FEMA directly to kind of look at their cases,” she said.

FEMA spokesperson Tiana Suber says they are there to help.

“We want to make sure nobody is left behind, and everybody understands what they’re getting, what they can get, what options are available to them.”

She says they’ll be helping people with their FEMA applications from the May flooding.

“Even if you’re affected by other disasters as well, and you still have some questions, we are also here to help, so it’s really just a place where people can get that one-on-one that they really want,” she said.

And as Public Information Officer Burl Kelton says, that same one-on-one help goes for The U.S. Small Business Administration.

“We’re here for the duration, he said. “We’re going to be seeing people one-on-one. If they have questions, or if they’d like to make an application, they are welcome to come in and talk to one of our representatives.”

Being hosted at the Washington-Marion Magnet High School, Douglas says they also have disaster case management on site.

“If they’re having some struggles getting back home, then they can sign up for that service to provide some additional assistance to help guide them to the next resource.”

The center will be open from 9am to 4pm.

They also have a mass vaccination mobile site, which will be open Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm.

They will be giving out the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Scattered storms arrive for our afternoon as we add daytime heating
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms continue, a little warmer into the weekend
Recovery Service Center opens in Lake Charles.
Recovery Service Center opens in Lake Charles
SWLA Arrest Report - June 22, 2021
Local pharmacist creates solution for post-radiation burns
Local pharmacist creates solution for post-radiation burns