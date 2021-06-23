Recovery Service Center opens in Lake Charles.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a one-stop service shop.

“We’ve opened it up as of Monday, and we’re trying to keep this open until July the 15th,” said Rubby Douglas, the Section Chief for Preparedness under Emergency Management Division of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

A recovery service center.

“We are actually in conjunction with the parish office of Homeland security, emergency preparedness, and the City of Lake Charles has provided this recovery service center,” she said. It actually provides survivors an opportunity to network directly with the Small Business Administration and FEMA directly to kind of look at their cases,” she said.

FEMA spokesperson Tiana Suber says they are there to help.

“We want to make sure nobody is left behind, and everybody understands what they’re getting, what they can get, what options are available to them.”

She says they’ll be helping people with their FEMA applications from the May flooding.

“Even if you’re affected by other disasters as well, and you still have some questions, we are also here to help, so it’s really just a place where people can get that one-on-one that they really want,” she said.

And as Public Information Officer Burl Kelton says, that same one-on-one help goes for The U.S. Small Business Administration.

“We’re here for the duration, he said. “We’re going to be seeing people one-on-one. If they have questions, or if they’d like to make an application, they are welcome to come in and talk to one of our representatives.”

Being hosted at the Washington-Marion Magnet High School, Douglas says they also have disaster case management on site.

“If they’re having some struggles getting back home, then they can sign up for that service to provide some additional assistance to help guide them to the next resource.”

The center will be open from 9am to 4pm.

They also have a mass vaccination mobile site, which will be open Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm.

They will be giving out the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

