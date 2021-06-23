PTSD Awareness Day: Resources available for those dealing with mental health concerns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - June 27 is PTSD Awareness Day, and one local doctor says it’s evident that 2020′s storms made a lasting impact.

Post-traumatic stress disorder, often known as PTSD, can affect people in many different ways. Here at home, healthcare workers are seeing an increase in anxiety-driven hospital visits.

Local psychiatrist Dr. Jayendra Patel says improvements in treatments and therapy are helping get the disorder under control.

”It’s a disorder that affects a lot of people world-round. There are variations in the presentation. Some people are good at coping with it,” Patel said.

Patel said in our area, it’s evident the 2020 hurricane season made a lasting impact.

”Next time you hear that there’s going to be a storm, what does it do? It increases your anxiety, you start worrying how is it going to affect you,” Patel said.

In what’s typically been known as a condition that affects veterans, Patel says numerous factors, recent storms and COVID-19, have played a role in what local health providers are seeing.

”One is that those people who had PTSD or anxiety disorders, their symptoms have come back or they’re increased,” Patel said. “There are newer cases of PTSD that we are noticing in people on the frontline.”

He said awareness is key in getting the appropriate help. PTSD can occur when someone experiences or witnesses a traumatic event, and it’s important for individuals to understand what PTSD is and what treatment options are available.

What Is PTSD?

PTSD is a challenging and sometimes devastating mental health condition that includes many possible symptoms. It typically centers around a traumatic experience. You may have directly experienced that trauma or witnessed the event happening to someone else. Some people develop PTSD when they learn about the violent or unexpected death of a family member or friend.

Examples of trauma include war zone exposure, physical or sexual assault, natural disasters, serious accidents, terrorist attacks, and child sexual or physical abuse. The illness can occur soon after the event, or it can start later. Symptoms may come and go over many years.

Patel said this could be beneficial for people dealing with the trauma of hurricane recovery. It’s something Christus Ochsner Health SWLA is bringing awareness through a new outpatient support group.

”People have benefited so well from this program. What we are going to do and trying to do is to see if there is room to expand it,” Patel said.

Along with June being PTSD Awareness Month and more hospital visits now being catered to anxiety-driven cases, Patel says making sure the community is informed is vital.

Symptoms of PTSD

PTSD affects people differently, even if two people experienced the exact same traumatic event at the same time. But there are four types of symptoms that are common to most people with PTSD:

Re-experiencing – You may experience intrusive thoughts about the event, including nightmares, flashbacks, and being emotionally or physically distressed by reminders of the event.

Negative changes in cognition and mood – Some people describe this as emotional numbness. You may also experience an inability to feel positive emotions, have negative beliefs about yourself or the world and assign blame to yourself or others regarding the trauma.

Avoidance – You may avoid activities, places, or people that remind you of the event, and this avoidance can lead to feelings of isolation. You may also avoid thinking or talking about the event.

Hyperarousal – These symptoms include trouble sleeping, being quick to anger, or being easily startled.

What Does PTSD Treatment Look Like?

PTSD is not a one-size-fits-all diagnosis. So, your treatment plan should be customized to meet your unique needs.

Both psychotherapy and medication have been shown to be effective in treating PTSD. Medication may include antidepressants, while anti-anxiety medications may help ease symptoms in the short term.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is a type of talk therapy that addresses PTSD in two ways. It helps people face and control their fear through safe exposure to the memory, and it also helps people challenge their recollection of the event, as well as ongoing negative thought patterns.

Other treatment for PTSD may include group therapy, which can help lessen feelings of shame and reduce feelings of helplessness. Mindfulness training and holistic therapies, like yoga and art therapy, are also effective for treating PTSD.

Health reports show PTSD affects approximately 3.5 percent of U.S. adults every year, and an estimated 1 in 11 people will be diagnosed with PTSD in their lifetime.

