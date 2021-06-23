Parts of Leesville under boil advisory
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Due to the repair of a main water line, parts of Leesville are under a boil advisory, according to the Leesville Police Department.
The following areas are under a boil advisory:
- Nolan Trace (Texas Hwy) from the library to VFW Road
- Anderson Drive and all connecting roads
- Bradley
- MLK Drive
- Anacoco Street
- HM Stevens Blvd.
