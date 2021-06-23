50/50 Thursdays
Parts of Leesville under boil advisory

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Due to the repair of a main water line, parts of Leesville are under a boil advisory, according to the Leesville Police Department.

The following areas are under a boil advisory:

  • Nolan Trace (Texas Hwy) from the library to VFW Road
  • Anderson Drive and all connecting roads
  • Bradley
  • MLK Drive
  • Anacoco Street
  • HM Stevens Blvd.

