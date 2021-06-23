Parts of Leesville under boil advisory

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Due to the repair of a main water line, parts of Leesville are under a boil advisory, according to the Leesville Police Department.

The following areas are under a boil advisory:

Nolan Trace (Texas Hwy) from the library to VFW Road

Anderson Drive and all connecting roads

Bradley

MLK Drive

Anacoco Street

HM Stevens Blvd.

