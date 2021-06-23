Open house held for Greinwich Terrace residents

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you had the chance to sell your flood-prone home, would you? That’s the question facing Greinwich Terrace residents. After three floods in four years, their neighborhood is part of a $30 million buyout program.

The buyout program is completely voluntary and is encouraged, but many long-term residents are unsatisfied with their options.

“But you must know, these are people’s lives,” said one resident. “They have lived all their lives there, put their love and raised their children there and their husband’s sweat.”

Some residents feel that salt is getting poured into an open wound. Greinwich Terrace residents are left with a hard decision to make. They either have to take advantage of the state’s buyout program or stay with the risk of flooding.

“I flooded in 1980. I had 11 inches of water and then this past May,” said another Greinwich resident.

The incentive offers qualified homeowners fair market value of their home, or for those who purchase a home in an area of lower flooding risk, $121 a square foot, with a cap of $250,000. Residents fear this is not enough.

“What they are offering for square feet, I need twice that much to cover my square feet. It’s not enough.”

“The price per square foot was determined by analyzing the market data that was available, the current market data,” said Assistant Director of Planning and Development, Jennifer Cobian. “There was a bit of an inflation given for the fact that our market is currently inflated.”

Others agree that is it a fair number and will take advantage of the buyout opportunity.

“For the most part for the area, I think that they are offering a good price at $121 square foot for properties there,” Barry Thomas said.

“We do hope that they take advantage of this opportunity,” Cobain said. “As far as grant programs go, it is the only current available grant program, and it is one with the shortest time frame associated.”

The program could buy out as many as 100 homes. The official application period is set to open in August. Click here for more information.

