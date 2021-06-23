Old railroad bridge pilings being removed north of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We were contacted by a viewer asking if there was a spill under the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.

We checked it out and we’re told there was no spill.

A Union Pacific contractor is removing old bridge pilings next to the concrete railroad bridge.

Some going over the bridge thought they were seeing booms used to prevent oil from spreading.

But those involved in the project say they are turbidity curtains, which keep debris or muddy water from spreading.

Union Pacific says they are removing old timber pilings left behind when they replaced a wooden bridge with a concrete bridge. Divers are in the process of cutting the timber and removing it from the water.

Union Pacific says the floating boom will contain any sawdust, wood shavings, or debris as the timber is removed.

The contractor, Russell Marine, says the old creosote pilings from the river will be removed and existing pilings reinforced.

The project is expected to last about 90 days, so those who drive over the interstate bridge may notice the activity to the north, next to the railroad trestle, which is still used by Union Pacific.

Union Pacific provided some of our information but declined to do an on-camera interview.

