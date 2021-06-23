50/50 Thursdays
Man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend, police officers pleads guilty

Branden M Roberts, 23, of Lake Charles.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s car and police officers pleaded guilty as charged to attempted murder and firearm charges Monday, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Branden M. Roberts, 23, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty as charged on Monday to two counts of attempted second-degree murder; two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon; and two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

Judge Michael Canaday sentenced Roberts to 40 years in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence on each count of attempted second-degree murder; 20 years on each count of possession of a firearm by a felon; and 40 years on each count of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. The district attorney’s office says the sentence is to run concurrently, and the sentence will also run concurrent to a probation violation where he must serve 10 years in prison on a simple burglary charge.

Roberts fired a gun at his ex-girlfriend’s car while she and a passenger were driving down the road in 2020, according to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office.

After obtaining the whereabouts of Roberts, officers conducted a traffic stop at which time Roberts stepped out of the vehicle and began firing multiple shots at the officers, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Neither Robert’s ex-girlfriend nor the officers were injured in the shootings.

