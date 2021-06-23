LSUE’s Merrifield and Tabb win Golden Glove

Eunice, LA - LSU Eunice’s Jack Merrifield and Hunter Tabb were named to the 2021 NJCAA Division II Baseball ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team, the organization announced on Wednesday. The pair is part of the nine-player team that was determined by the NJCAA Div. II Baseball Committee.

“Our defense was the heart and soul behind our success this season and these two young men were a big part of it,” LSU Eunice baseball head coach Jeff Willis said. “Jack and Hunter worked incredibly hard in all areas both on and off the field, and I am incredibly happy for them to receive this recognition.”

Jack Merrifield continues his award haul after an outstanding defensive performance, primarily at second base. Merrifield sported a .987 fielding percentage with only three errors on 235 chances. The sophomore added 105 putouts, 127 assists and helped turned 32 double plays.

His defense was on full display during the postseason with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in both the Regionals and World Series including several highlight-reel-worthy plays. Merrifield logged 20 putouts and 37 assists in LSUE’s 11 postseason games.

Hunter Tabb was a reliable cornerstone to a rugged Bengals defense, logging a .990 fielding percentage at first base. The Acadiana HS product produced 391 putouts and 10 assists while being part of 36 double plays.

Tabb is the first-ever LSUE first baseman to receive the Gold Glove award.

The infielders were part of what is statistically the best fielding team in LSU Eunice baseball history. The Bengals sported a team fielding percentage of .971 with only 55 errors committed on 1,917 chances.

Both Gold Glovers will continue their athletic and academic careers in Baton Rouge, as Merrifield will play for LSU and Tabb will suit up for Southern University.

It is the second consecutive season that LSU Eunice has landed two Gold Glove winners in the same season. The duo follows 2019 recipients Austin Kirkpatrick and River Town after last season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bengals have 13 student-athletes that have received a Gold Glove in the program’s history.

