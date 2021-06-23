Local pharmacist creates solution for post-radiation burns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local pharmacist has made waves with his formulation of a burn care solution used to treat patients with post-radiation burns.

ScleraCare was created by pharmacist J.J. Gibson to not only ease the pain of burns, rashes, and insect bites, but to help preserve and heal the skin. Gibson is a second generation pharmacist who owns J.J.’s Prescription Specialties and has devoted much of his time and research to making a solution to treat burns.

“We’re nowhere near a burn center, so we had to find other uses for this particular treatment, and radiation oncology patients were the next best fit,” Gibson said.

What started out as a prescription-based formula became a popular solution for patients with post-radiation burns.

“A product that needs a prescription or medication presents several roadblocks,” Gibson said.

To alleviate the stress of having to get a prescription, Gibson reformulated it into ScleraCare, an over-the-counter medical cream, to make it more accessible for those seeking pain relief and protecting their skin in a way that allows it to heal.

“About three-and-a-half years ago, I was kind of pressured through a cancer support group to A: get it to where this product would be more accessible to the patients, in other words, without a prescription and over the counter; another way: be economically feasible.”

After many years in the making, Gibson got his first shipment in of ScleraCare and saw his treatment work firsthand on a patient undergoing radiation for breast cancer.

“Never in the world knew that it would be my wife who’d be the very first person to try this new over-the-counter product.”

He said that he’s still taken aback that a product from a small pharmacy in Lake Charles is able to reach and be available to so many people who are in need of burn care.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.