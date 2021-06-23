50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LDWF gives update on new lifetime license structure

The new lifetime licenses will streamline and consolidate the old lifetime license structure...
The new lifetime licenses will streamline and consolidate the old lifetime license structure and will include recreational hunting, fishing, and gear privileges, and the new licenses will go on sale June 1, 2022, according to the LDWF.(Source: LDWF)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says they have received a large volume of calls regarding the future of their lifetime licenses in the wake of the recent legislative session.

Act 356-HB 691, recently signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, does not eliminate all lifetime licenses from the agency, according to the LDWF.

The LDWF says it instead will consolidate lifetime licenses into three types:

  • Resident (including youth 17 and under) – $500
  • Resident Lifetime Senior (65 and older) – $100
  • Non-Resident Lifetime – $4,000

The new lifetime licenses will streamline and consolidate the old lifetime license structure and will include recreational hunting, fishing, and gear privileges, and the new licenses will go on sale June 1, 2022, according to the LDWF.

The current individual lifetime licenses (e.g. Resident Lifetime Fishing Only [$300] and Resident Lifetime Hunting Only [$300]) that are available through the current license structure will no longer be offered after May 31, 2022.

All current lifetime license holders will keep their existing privileges and they will not be converted into one of the new licenses, according to the LDWF.

For more on the new license structures for hunters, anglers and commercial fishermen, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Cowboys basketball to play in Emerald Coast Classic in November
Mayor Broome presents former LSU baseball coach with key to the city
Mayor Broome presents former LSU baseball coach with key to the city
Jack Merrifield and Hunter Tabb on defense
LSUE’s Merrifield and Tabb win Golden Glove
Derrius Guice
REPORT: Judge drops domestic violence charges against Derrius Guice