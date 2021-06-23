GSU mourns the loss of Leon Thomas III, known as ‘The Voice of Grambling’

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Leon Thomas III, known as “The Voice of Grambling”, has died.

Grambling State University President Rick Gallot was quoted regarding Thomas’ death.

"On behalf of Christy & I, & the entire #GramFam, we were saddened to learn of the passing of Leon Thomas, III. We will all miss his presence & voice. We will keep his parents & his brother in our prayers."-GSU Prez "Rick" Gallot #TheVoiceofGrambling https://t.co/13xveK9CBO pic.twitter.com/Rit5hIxtEX — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) June 23, 2021

The school says Thomas, also known as Leon or LT, left a lasting impression on the community. He announced at football games, pageants, and many other Grambling events.

On Facebook, the university is asking those with fond memories to share them using #TheVoiceofGrambling.

#Gramfam, we are saddened to hear of the passing of GSU legend Leon Thomas III. Our hearts and prayers are with the... Posted by Grambling State University on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

