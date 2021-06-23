FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer storms return during the day, otherwise hot and muggy

Scattered storms return each afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With most of the today’s sea breeze induced thunderstorms now coming to an end, the forecast looks much quieter as we move into the evening hours. On the other hand, the heat and stifling humidity will remain in place as temperatures fall through the 80s and into the middle to upper 70s overnight. These high humidity levels will bring heat index readings back up to between 100 and 105 during the afternoon hours tomorrow.

Thursday Forecast (KPLC)

For now, our weather pattern in place will remain largely unchanged with plentiful moisture in the air that will combine with daytime heating to bring more late-morning and afternoon scattered thunderstorms to the area again on Thursday with similar rain chances for Friday and Saturday as well. Outside of these daily storm chances, temperatures surge into the lower to middle 90s with heat index values between 100 and 106.

Higher rain chances into early next week (KPLC)

By the time we get to the end of the weekend and into early next week, a surge of deeper tropical moisture arrives off the Gulf combining with an approaching cool front to our north. This will bring an even higher chance of rain and thunderstorms to the area beginning Sunday through the first half of next week. This front looks to never make it through the area, so we stay hot and humid outside of the rain.

A couple areas to watch in the tropics (KPLC)

While the tropics remain quiet close to home, there are a couple tropical waves in the Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center has highlighted for potential development over the next 5 days. Neither of these areas look to be a concern to Southwest Louisiana, but it’s always good to stay prepared throughout hurricane season, even in these quiet patches.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.