FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms continue, a little warmer into the weekend

Temperatures warm this afternoon as sunshine sticks around (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A much drier start for our Wednesday compared to yesterday as the radar remains quiet this morning with the bulk of the rain pushing south over the Gulf. Things will change a little as we head into the afternoon as we see sunshine and couple that with the higher humidity afternoon and evening storms will once again return.

Scattered storms arrive for our afternoon as we add daytime heating (KPLC)

Heading out the door this morning you’ll definitely feel the mugginess with dew points back into the lower and middle 70′s and our temperatures in the middle 70′s for many locations. The mild starts aren’t going anyway anytime soon as middle to upper 70′s will be the common theme moving over the next 10 days as southerly winds continue to pump in moisture from the Gulf. You won’t need the rain jacket as you head out this morning, but grab it or an umbrella for the afternoon commute as storms return as we add the daytime heating. The coverage of storms will be a little less than the last couple of days, but expect scattered storms moving through from time to time especially along and south of I-10 as our front lifts back to the north. Highs this afternoon will be just a few degrees warmer than the last few days as we see more sunshine and warm into the lower 90′s. Chances of rain remain in the forecast over the next 10 days as an unsettled pattern remains in place.

Lower rain chances return to end the week (KPLC)

For Thursday a similar day to our Wednesday can be expect with a dry start to the day with storms developing later into the afternoon. The front continues to lift further north and begins to weaken into Friday and Saturday as high pressure off to our north and east will take charge. While rain chances will drop for both Friday and Saturday we can expect at least a few isolated storms. Highs stay steady in the lower 90′s through the end of the week and even into the weekend as we see sunshine and clouds each afternoon. Outdoor plans look to be okay with no need to cancel at this point through the end of the week as the storms are just the typical summertime setup.

Rain returns into the weekend and for next week (KPLC)

Moving into the weekend and next week another slow moving front will begin to approach the area and that will help to enhance our rain chances each day and that unfortunately remains the case through all of next week. While it won’t be raining every minute of the day there will be rounds of showers and storms making their way through so if you have plans to be outside just make sure to keep an eye to the sky. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s through next week, which is seasonable for this time of year. As for the tropics they remain fairly quiet for now with just one wave that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring in the Central Atlantic. The chance of formation for this wave has dropped over the last 24 hours and now only has a 10% chance over the next 5 days, but regardless this has no impact on the United States at this time. For now stay cool out there and dry as our afternoon storm chances remain.

An inch or two of rain possible as we move over the next 7 days (KPLC)

Just one wave to watch and it has a low chance of development over the next 5 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

