Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The...
The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The second body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two young girls were found, hours apart, in a South Florida canal behind a condominium complex.

Investigators say they’re treating the case as a homicide.

The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday.

The second body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away. Police say the children are about the same age, between 10 and 13.

Police said late Tuesday that no parents had come forward to say their child was missing.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago says it’s “a very complicated case with a lot of moving parts.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

