AG Jeff Landry issues statement after Gov. Edwards vetoes transgender sports bill

La. Attorney General Jeff Landry
La. Attorney General Jeff Landry(Source: KNOE)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a statement on Gov. John Bel Edwards’s decision to veto SB156.

The bill would have prevented transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools.

Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement encouraging the Louisiana Legislature to hold a veto session:

”The passage of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act (SB156) was a common-sense approach by the Legislature to protect women. The Governor’s disrespect for women by vetoing this bipartisan bill was both disappointing and irresponsible. With growing support from citizens and legislators all across the state, the Louisiana Legislature has the opportunity to right this wrong. I join my fellow citizens in supporting the Legislature’s duty to protect women and hold a veto session.”

