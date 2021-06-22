50/50 Thursdays
Wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers, diesel spill closes Spillway

By Kristi Coleman
Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down the Bonne Carre Spillway Tuesday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation Development, the wreck happened on I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 214.

Louisiana State Police say multiple 18-wheelers were involved and a diesel spill was reported.

Traffic is being rerouted to Hwy. 51 in LaPlace.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

