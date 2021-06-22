50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 21, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 21, 2021.

Willie Lee Monceaux Jr., 45, Sulphur: Operation of a clandestine laboratory.

Roderick Tyrone Mills, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; domestic abuse; theft under $1,000.

Roderick Tyrone Mills, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; domestic abuse; theft under $1,000; property damage under $50,000.

Kayla Marie Vincent, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; burglary; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); trespassing; contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; trespassing.

Christopher Rae Lay, 37, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; false imprisonment.

Cody Dean Gresham, 36, Duson: Burglary; theft under $1,000; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.

James Ray Everett, 59, Sulphur: Failure to comply with supervised release.

Larry James Galentine Jr., 61, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Skyler Donavon Beard, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court (5 charges); speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; evidence of motor vehicle liability must be in vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Roger Eugene Hanks, 62, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen things worth under $25,000.

Stephen Rearick Ferguson, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Tracy Aaron Thigpen, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription required; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges).

Courtney Renee Romero, 28, Lake Charles: Criminal neglect of family (2 charges); disturbing the peace.

Johnny Alfred Floyd, 53, Lake Charles: Criminal neglect of family (2 charges); disturbing the peace.

Daniel Chemeeks Rodasti, 32, Lake Charles: Parole detainer; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a felon (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

