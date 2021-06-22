50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Several industrial projects planned for Southwest Louisiana

By Jade Moreau
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is on its way to another industrial boom. Many projects are in progress, including development of at least four other LNG facilities.

Despite the trials of the past year, there are still several industrial projects moving forward. These projects will benefit this area’s economy and will bring in thousands of jobs opportunities.

“We will be the LNG capital of the world here in Southwest Louisiana with more plants in the area than anywhere else in the world,” said George Swift with the Southwest Louisiana Economic Alliance.

Even more projects are pending final approval, with one of the most important being the expansion of several liquefied natural gas facilities.

“The LNG industry is yet to mature here,” Swift said. “We have, of course, Driftwood LNG, which we think will start construction late this year or early 2022. There are at least four other LNG projects that should come about in the next year or two,”

Swift said construction of these projects creates thousands of job opportunities.

“The construction of each plant will provide several thousand construction jobs for several years, and then after the plants are built, there will be 200 to 300 high paying engineering jobs,” Swift said.

Surprisingly, natural disasters and a pandemic have not created setbacks.

“We are very fortunate to have the industrial base that we have had for many years and to have these projects on the line,” Swift said.

Construction is expected to pick up late 2021 to early 2022. Click here for the full list of projects.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Several industrial projects are planned for Southwest Louisiana.
Second wave of industrial projects
This buyout option came after the neighborhood flooded for the third time in four years.
Greinwich Terrace buyout program met with mixed emotions ahead of open house
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: weak cold front means better rain chances again Tuesday
150th Anniversary of Vernon Parish.
Vernon Parish 150th anniversary recognized by state