Several industrial projects planned for Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is on its way to another industrial boom. Many projects are in progress, including development of at least four other LNG facilities.

Despite the trials of the past year, there are still several industrial projects moving forward. These projects will benefit this area’s economy and will bring in thousands of jobs opportunities.

“We will be the LNG capital of the world here in Southwest Louisiana with more plants in the area than anywhere else in the world,” said George Swift with the Southwest Louisiana Economic Alliance.

Even more projects are pending final approval, with one of the most important being the expansion of several liquefied natural gas facilities.

“The LNG industry is yet to mature here,” Swift said. “We have, of course, Driftwood LNG, which we think will start construction late this year or early 2022. There are at least four other LNG projects that should come about in the next year or two,”

Swift said construction of these projects creates thousands of job opportunities.

“The construction of each plant will provide several thousand construction jobs for several years, and then after the plants are built, there will be 200 to 300 high paying engineering jobs,” Swift said.

Surprisingly, natural disasters and a pandemic have not created setbacks.

“We are very fortunate to have the industrial base that we have had for many years and to have these projects on the line,” Swift said.

Construction is expected to pick up late 2021 to early 2022. Click here for the full list of projects.

