Recovery Service Center assisting residents with appealing FEMA decisions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The in-person Recovery Service Center (RSC) in Lake Charles is assisting residents with submitting FEMA appeals.

The RSC will assist anyone who wants help to appeal a FEMA decision on whether they are eligible for assistance or questioning the amount of assistance they received. Specialists will be on hand to assist in appeal letters and upload required or missing documentation.

The center is located at Washington-Marion Magnet High School on 2802 Pineview St.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. through Thursday, July 15.

