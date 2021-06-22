POLICE: Mother accused of shooting son in leg

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police Department says a man was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after allegedly being shot by his mother.

According to police, at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, police responded to the 300 block of Branch Street to a report of a shooting.

Police say upon officers’ arrival, they learned one person was injured from a gunshot wound to the leg and had already been transported to the hospital.

According to police, the investigation revealed that Curtis Miller, Jr., 19, of DeRidder got into an argument with his mother, Belina Miller, 43, of DeRidder. Police say after the argument became physical, Belina Miller allegedly obtained a handgun, firing at Curtis Miller, striking him in the leg, and causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation also revealed that either party could have walked away from the altercation at any time, according to police.

The police department says Belina Miller has been booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail for aggravated battery and illegal use of weapons with bond to be set.

Charges are pending for Curtis Miller, Jr. for domestic abuse battery until after his release from the hospital.

