50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Landreneau Adds Tennessee Transfer Josie Willingham To 2022 Roster

Landreneau Adds Tennessee Transfer Josie Willingham To 2022 Roster
Landreneau Adds Tennessee Transfer Josie Willingham To 2022 Roster(McNeese Athletics)
By McNeese Sports Information
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese head softball coach James Landreneau has announced the addition of Tennessee transfer Josie Willingham to the 2022 softball roster. Willingham will have three years of eligibility with the Cowgirls.

“Josie is a tremendously athletic and versatile,” said Landreneau. “She will bring athleticism, experience, and leadership to our team while competing for a position in the middle infield. She has exceptional arm strength which will be a huge asset. We are excited to bring her along as our team is hungry competitive. She will fit right into what we want to accomplish next season.”

The native of Medon, Ten., Willingham was part of the nation’s top softball signing class in 2019 according to Extra Inning Softball and FloSoftball. Individually, Willingham ranked in the Top 100 by Flo Softball (#79) and FloSoftball (#81).

In her two years at Tennessee, she played in 51 games and earned 15 starts along with 33 plate appearances, scored 19 runs, six hits, one home run, and eight walks.

The three-sport athlete in high school, Willingham was a three-time all-district (2016-18) and two-time all-state (2017-18) selection in softball.  She was also named to the all-district and all-region teams in volleyball (2017-18).

As a member of the TN Fury Platinum club team, she had a pair of Top 10 finishes at the Triple Crown Fireworks in Colorado, including a runner-up finish. She was also a Top 15 at the PGF Nationals, two-time winner of Atlanta Legacy and placed second and third at the Chattanooga Scenic City Tournament.

Academically at Jackson South Side high school, she held a 4.0 GPA, was Top 10 in her class, and a member of the Beta Club.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic...
Former LSU sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson qualifies for Tokyo
Frank Wilson hosts successful Elite Showcase football camp
Frank Wilson football camp PKG 6.19.21
McNeese's Donavon Banks falls short in Olympic trials
Frank Wilson speaks to football camp participants
Frank Wilson hosts successful Elite Showcase football camp