Landreneau Adds Tennessee Transfer Josie Willingham To 2022 Roster

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese head softball coach James Landreneau has announced the addition of Tennessee transfer Josie Willingham to the 2022 softball roster. Willingham will have three years of eligibility with the Cowgirls.

“Josie is a tremendously athletic and versatile,” said Landreneau. “She will bring athleticism, experience, and leadership to our team while competing for a position in the middle infield. She has exceptional arm strength which will be a huge asset. We are excited to bring her along as our team is hungry competitive. She will fit right into what we want to accomplish next season.”

The native of Medon, Ten., Willingham was part of the nation’s top softball signing class in 2019 according to Extra Inning Softball and FloSoftball. Individually, Willingham ranked in the Top 100 by Flo Softball (#79) and FloSoftball (#81).

In her two years at Tennessee, she played in 51 games and earned 15 starts along with 33 plate appearances, scored 19 runs, six hits, one home run, and eight walks.

The three-sport athlete in high school, Willingham was a three-time all-district (2016-18) and two-time all-state (2017-18) selection in softball. She was also named to the all-district and all-region teams in volleyball (2017-18).

As a member of the TN Fury Platinum club team, she had a pair of Top 10 finishes at the Triple Crown Fireworks in Colorado, including a runner-up finish. She was also a Top 15 at the PGF Nationals, two-time winner of Atlanta Legacy and placed second and third at the Chattanooga Scenic City Tournament.

Academically at Jackson South Side high school, she held a 4.0 GPA, was Top 10 in her class, and a member of the Beta Club.

