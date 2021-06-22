Lake Charles man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is in custody after being accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey with the sheriff’s office, on January 19, 2021, deputies received a complaint involving inappropriate contact between an adult and a juvenile acquaintance.

Ivey says through their investigation, detectives learned that the adult male, identified as David Breland, 36, of Lake Charles, met the 16-year-old juvenile while employed by a business in Lake Arthur.

Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant, issued by Judge Gunnell, for one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, Ivey said.

Ivey says Breland was booked in the parish jail on June 22 where he is held without bond.

