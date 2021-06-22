Lake Charles filmmaker returns to help students

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles native who moved away to produce movies is investing back in his community by teaching young students about filmmaking.

Michael McGowan is in town helping students with CPSB-TV learn the basic fundamentals of making films. McGowan says he would like to eventually set up shop in Lake Charles, so it’s important to get students involved to help them become more visible to potential employers.

“I just want to get a lot of the young people involved and excited about filmmaking,” says McGowan. “Teach them some of the skill sets before they go off and get involved and venture into school. Just trying to show them how to immerse themselves into filmmaking.

The students are working on a docufilm called “Coming Up From the Ashes,” about the devastation of Hurricane Laura. They are part of the Jump Start Summer Television Production Program at CPSB-TV.

