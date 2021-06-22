50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Charles filmmaker returns to help students

By KPLC Digital Team
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles native who moved away to produce movies is investing back in his community by teaching young students about filmmaking.

Michael McGowan is in town helping students with CPSB-TV learn the basic fundamentals of making films. McGowan says he would like to eventually set up shop in Lake Charles, so it’s important to get students involved to help them become more visible to potential employers.

“I just want to get a lot of the young people involved and excited about filmmaking,” says McGowan. “Teach them some of the skill sets before they go off and get involved and venture into school. Just trying to show them how to immerse themselves into filmmaking.

The students are working on a docufilm called “Coming Up From the Ashes,” about the devastation of Hurricane Laura. They are part of the Jump Start Summer Television Production Program at CPSB-TV.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Rain chances slow decrease each afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms around for our morning, rain chances a little lower through mid-week
Lake Charles filmmaker returns to help students
Lake Charles filmmaker returns to help students
FEMA
Recovery Service Center assisting residents with appealing FEMA decisions
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate