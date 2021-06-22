50/50 Thursdays
Iowa man accused of possession of child pornography

Garrett M. Faulk, 23, Iowa
By Patrick Deaville
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa man has been arrested after being accused of possessing child pornography, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says during their investigation, Garrett M. Faulk, 23, was found to be in possession of an image containing child pornography. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for pornography involving juveniles.

Judge Tony Fazzio has set Faulk’s bond at $100,000.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says their investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

