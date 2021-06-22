50/50 Thursdays
Historic City Hall reopens with new exhibits

By Madison Glaser
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -New exhibits have returned to Historic City Hall after undergoing extensive repairs following Hurricane Laura.

The Arts and Cultural Center is featuring two nationally traveling exhibitions: “A New Moon Rises” and “Obama: An Intimate Portrait.”

The first-floor gallery, “A New Moon Rises” will reveal highly detailed photos of the moon taken between 2009 and 2015.

The exhibit showcases 51 different images that showcase extremely detailed photographs of impact craters, recent volcanic activity, and more.

On the second floor, the Black Heritage Gallery will walk you through the exhibit “Obama: An Intimate Portrait.” The photos pictured throughout this exhibit are real-life emotions of Barack Obama during his time in office.

You can also find a collection of local artists displayed on the second floor in the Gallery by the Lake at Historic City Hall.

Historic City hall is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.cityoflakecharles.com.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

