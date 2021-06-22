Greinwich Terrace buyout program met with mixed emotions ahead of open house

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Demolishing flood-prone homes isn’t out of the ordinary for some parts of the country, but it would be something new for the city of Lake Charles.

The voluntary buyout program that was announced last month for Greinwich Terrace residents is gaining new steam and will be the topic of discussion at two open house sessions Tuesday.

Greinwich Terrace homeowners were offered voluntary buyouts in May as part of the LWI Statewide Buyout Program. This buyout option came after the neighborhood flooded for the third time in four years.

Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish officials say moving residents out of flood zones such as the Terrace and restoring natural floodplains will reduce flood risk throughout the area and lower flood insurance premiums.

Homeowners will hear from state and parish officials regarding the $30 million buyout. However, there’s a lot of mixed emotions and still some questions surrounding the value of these homes.

Some residents view the buyout as a golden opportunity while others feel like there’s a bigger message underneath it all.

“The City of Lake Charles can take a bulldozer and run straight through it, let the house collapse and take everything to the road,” Trameka Rankins said. “I shouldn’t feel that way about a house that I’ve actually worked hard to pay for.”

Rankins is one of hundreds of residents dealing with the same flooding problems and one of dozens interested in selling her home to the state.

”220 to 250 [thousand] is the range right now to buy a home out cash,” Rankins said.

While she waits to hear more about the buyout program, she’s making sure repairs are made to her home after recent flooding so she has something to fall back on.

It’s the same scenario for Tony Toussand.

”I said, well let me go and look for other places to live, and soon as I step off of and go into another neighborhood, I see ditches and canals and get shellshocked,” Toussand said.

While the verdict is still out as to how much homeowners will be offered, those who inherited their home, like Clorinde Mitchell, say they can’t be bought.

“Not at all, cause I don’t want everything I see. I’m comfortable where I’m at. If that’s the case, I’m a young woman, I would have been gone,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell took over her mom’s home after she passed and wants to keep it in the family. After recently finding out her assessed property value actually decreased, she feels like the buyout program is sending a message.

“First, it started out with us losing our grocery store, then it just got worse and worse, but for you to come and tell me my home is basically worth nothing, I just feel like it was a hidden agenda the whole time, that we had no idea was coming,” Mitchell said.

Most feel that the community is rich in history and to lose any portion of it is upsetting, but they know something needs to be done.

”Our neighborhood has been uprooted, this time by a flood, but you’re not a natural disaster,” Paula Armelin said. “So, we need you to know that our homes are our lives, and we’re not just going to take anything. We have to be able to buy a home without a mortgage and without loans.”

The informational sessions will begin at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall. The same information will be given at both sessions. These sessions are only intended for residents of Greinwich Terrace.

This neighborhood buyout is part of the state’s efforts to reduce flood risk by moving residents out of harm’s way.

