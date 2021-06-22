FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms around for our morning, rain chances a little lower through mid-week

A rainy start to our Tuesday morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A warm and muggy start across Southwest Louisiana this morning with scattered showers and storms just to our west across East Texas. The showers and storms are slowly drifting to the south and east and will be around throughout our morning commute and will cause some wet roadways. Patchy fog is also an issue for some this morning thanks to the rain from last evening and that is lowering our visibility.

Heavy downpours and a few storms this morning (KPLC)

Make sure to grab the rain gear before you head out the door this morning as the showers and storms slowly make there way to the south this morning before a some drier weather arrives for the afternoon. Our best chance of rain comes this morning as our cool front continues to slide further to the south and pushes all the rain offshore, but even through the afternoon there will be enough moisture around and couple that with the daytime heating we could see a few scattered storms. Temperatures this morning are similar to Monday morning with middle 70′s inland with upper 70′s to near 80 along I-10 and points south. Much like Monday sunshine will be on the limited side, but through the afternoon enough breaks in the cloud cover will allow for some to filter through and help to warm us into the middle to upper 80′s for highs. Rain chances will be slightly lower as we head into the middle to ending part of our week as the front pushes further south over the Gulf.

Rain chances slow decrease each afternoon (KPLC)

With the front continuing to work its way to the south an area of high pressure will build in to our north and east over the Mid-Atlantic and that will help to keep things a little drier for us, but with the southerly flow continuing the daytime heating will help to trigger just a few showers and storms, typical of our summertime setup. Highs each afternoon will be just a few degrees warmer with lower 90′s returning as sunshine returns for the majority of our afternoons with a mixture of clouds. Any outdoor plans just make sure to keep an eye to the sky for any thunderstorms that pop up and of course the KPLC First Alert Weather App will help you to track the showers and storms as well.

Scattered storms make a return with a cool front this weekend (KPLC)

Into the weekend and next week a slow moving cool front will approach from the north and west and very similar to the start of this week will help to spark showers and storms throughout the day. Saturday as of now looks to be the drier of the two days with just a few isolated storms in the mix with scattered storms making a return as we head into Sunday and through the middle of next week. Afternoon highs stay steady with upper 80′s and lower 90′s, which is pretty close to where we should be for this time of year. A quick look at the tropics shows Claudette continuing to move to the northeast and now has just become a trough of low pressure and will be of no threat to the United States. A tropical wave is moving across the central Atlantic and has a 30 percent chance of forming over the next 5 days as it moves westward before upper level winds become less favorable for development. The Gulf remains quiet at this time and is not expected to change over the next 5 days, which is good news for us. Keep the rain gear handy today with the scattered showers and storms around and have a great Tuesday!

Over the next 7 days around an inch of rain can be expected (KPLC)

Just one wave that has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days across the Atlantic (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

