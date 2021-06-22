First Alert Forecast: normal summer storms each day this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A weak cold front moved through SWLA Tuesday and brought widespread storms in the morning. But since then, the rain was more limited and confined to areas south of I-10, and this is where rain will be most likely through the evening as well. Temperatures might be a degree or two cooler overnight, but most areas will still only reach the low to mid 70s by Wednesday morning.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The front will move offshore by Wednesday and then stall and gradually dissipate. But this will keep the chance of rain at 40% through at least Thursday. Though this will be more typical of a summer pattern with the best chance of rain occurring in the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will be warmer with afternoon highs climbing back into the low 90s, and heat indices near 100!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

We may see an upper-level high pressure system move closer to us from the west by the end of the week. If so, we would likely see fewer showers around, but it would also turn even warmer. For now, I am leaving the rain chance at 30% through Saturday, but that may be too high if the high does in fact build in over our area.

By Sunday into Monday the upper-level high will weaken and we should return to a bit more normal pattern. That means a 40% chance of rain mainly in the afternoon and early evening hours.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet in our area, and I see NO threat to SWLA through the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

