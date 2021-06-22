50/50 Thursdays
City of Lake Charles announces return of Red White Blue & You

The city adds that this year's logo was designed by SOWELA student Priscilla "Bailey" Little.

By Davon Cole
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles says its annual Red White Blue & You fireworks over the lake is coming back Sunday, July 4.

The city says the public is invited to bring their blankets or lawn chairs to observe the show, which will be choreographed to music and played on speakers along the lakefront as well as simulcast on KBYS McNeese Radio 88.3 FM.

The Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission Queens will be on hand distributing complimentary American flags to wave, and food trucks will line Bord du Lac Drive beginning at 7 p.m. serving a variety of local cuisines and other tasty treats, according to the city.

The city says the event is entirely supported by sponsors.

Red White Blue & You is presented by Coca-Cola, Visit Lake Charles, Entergy, and Sasol of North America, and additional support is provided by CITGO Petroleum, Devall Towing, Dunham Price, Centerpoint Energy, DW Jessen and Associates, JD Bank, Louisiana Lottery, Phillips 66, and Turner Industries, according to the city.

The city adds that this year’s logo was designed by SOWELA student Priscilla “Bailey” Little.

For more information, visit www.cityoflakecharles.com or call 337 491-9147.

