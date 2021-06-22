$600 million in SBA loans approved following Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than $600 million in federal disaster loans has been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration in response to Hurricane Laura, the department announced Tuesday.

The SBA has approved $47 million in business loans and $555 million in residential loans, according to information provided by the SBA.

The loans were granted to 427 businesses and 10,058 homeowners and renters in Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Caddo, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, La Salle, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, St. Landry, Union, Vermilion, Vernon and Winn parishes.

