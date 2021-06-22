50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

$600 million in SBA loans approved following Laura

The SBA has approved $47 million in business loans and $555 million in residential loans...
The SBA has approved $47 million in business loans and $555 million in residential loans following Hurricane Laura, according to information provided by the SBA.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than $600 million in federal disaster loans has been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration in response to Hurricane Laura, the department announced Tuesday.

The SBA has approved $47 million in business loans and $555 million in residential loans, according to information provided by the SBA.

The loans were granted to 427 businesses and 10,058 homeowners and renters in Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Caddo, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, La Salle, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, St. Landry, Union, Vermilion, Vernon and Winn parishes.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

Rain chances slow decrease each afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms around for our morning, rain chances a little lower through mid-week
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - June 22, 2021
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - June 22, 2021
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: weak cold front means better rain chances again Tuesday