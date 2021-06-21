50/50 Thursdays
Zydeco aerobics class now offered

By Madison Glaser
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -If you’re looking to get in shape but tired of going to the gym, there’s a class coming back to the Lake Area that encompasses one of Louisiana’s most popular music cultures, zydeco.

Ward 3 recreations are welcoming back their zydeco aerobics class.

The free to the public classes are held every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m..

Classes are lead by instructor Printes Jackson.

They are located at 2009 N. Simmons Street.

For more information, you can call 337-990-5320.

