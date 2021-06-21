Zydeco aerobics class now offered
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -If you’re looking to get in shape but tired of going to the gym, there’s a class coming back to the Lake Area that encompasses one of Louisiana’s most popular music cultures, zydeco.
Ward 3 recreations are welcoming back their zydeco aerobics class.
The free to the public classes are held every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m..
Classes are lead by instructor Printes Jackson.
They are located at 2009 N. Simmons Street.
For more information, you can call 337-990-5320.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.