50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Vernon Parish 150th anniversary recognized by state

150th Anniversary of Vernon Parish.
150th Anniversary of Vernon Parish.(Vernon Parish Police Jury)
By KPLC Digital Team
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - Monday, the Vernon Parish Police Jury recognized the 150th anniversary of the founding of the parish, which was established March 30, 1871 and was created from parts of Rapides, Sabine, and Natchitoches parishes.

Vernon Parish has a timber tradition that began before its founding and was one of the major producers of lumber throughout the 1930s.

Beginning in the 1940s Vernon Parish became home to Camp Polk and began a partnership with the military that continues through today with JRTC and Fort Polk.

The Louisiana State Legislature officially recognized the 150th anniversary of the founding of Vernon Parish with House Concurrent Resolution No. 27 by Representative Charles Owen. The resolution was presented to the Vernon Parish Police Jury by Senator Mike Reese, Representative Charles Owen and Representative Rodney Schamerhorn on June 7, 2021.

The HCR No. 27 can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

El Jerico Bartie. (Source: Lake Charles Police)
El Jerico Bartie found as habitual offender
COVID-19 in SWLA: June 21, 2021
You'll need the rain gear before you head out the door
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms for our Monday, temperatures slowly warm through the week
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery