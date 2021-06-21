50/50 Thursdays
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to Albert Street homicide

Keenum says Rigmaiden was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with second-degree murder.(LCPD)
By KPLC Digital Team
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department says an arrest has been made in connection to Saturday night’s Albert Street homicide.

According to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman, on Sunday, June 20, 2021, during the course of the investigation into a homicide that occurred Saturday, June 19, members of the Lake Charles Police Department’s SWAT team located Steven Dwayne Rigmaiden, 28, of Lake Charles.

Keenum says Rigmaiden was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with second-degree murder.

Judge Tony Fazzio issued a bond of $900,000 for Rigmaiden, according to Keenum.

Cpl. Keegan Saunier was the initial reporting officer.

Evidence Officer Kristen Howell processed the scene.

Sgt. Kirt Farquhar is the lead investigator of this case.

Keenum says the investigation continues and anyone with information about this offense is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kirt Farquhar at 337-491-1311.

