50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - June 20, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 20, 2021.

Jorion Daizhun Legros, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kenny Jules Sturlese, 39, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Garrett Michael Faulk, 23, Iowa: Pornography involving juveniles.

Logan Lee Manuel, 25, Lake Charles: Filing a false affidavit regarding a motor vehicle theft.

Steven Dwayne Rigmaiden, 28, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.

Willie Lee Monceaux Jr., 45, Sulphur: Creation of a clandestine laboratory.

Roderick Tyrone Mills, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; domestic abuse; theft under $1,000; property damage under $50,000.

Kayla Marie Vincent, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court (5 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug; burglary; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); trespassing (2 charges).

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies
Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies at 59

Latest News

You'll need the rain gear before you head out the door
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms for our Monday, temperatures slowly warm through the week
Hourly overnight forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers overnight with more rain into Monday and Tuesday
BEN HOUSTON STORY CHAT
BEN HOUSTON STORY CHAT
The Lake Charles Police Department says they are asking the public for information regarding a...
Lake Charles police seeking information on Albert Street homicide