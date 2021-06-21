SWLA Arrest Report - June 20, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 20, 2021.

Jorion Daizhun Legros, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kenny Jules Sturlese, 39, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Garrett Michael Faulk, 23, Iowa: Pornography involving juveniles.

Logan Lee Manuel, 25, Lake Charles: Filing a false affidavit regarding a motor vehicle theft.

Steven Dwayne Rigmaiden, 28, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.

Willie Lee Monceaux Jr., 45, Sulphur: Creation of a clandestine laboratory.

Roderick Tyrone Mills, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; domestic abuse; theft under $1,000; property damage under $50,000.

Kayla Marie Vincent, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court (5 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug; burglary; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); trespassing (2 charges).

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.