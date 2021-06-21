“Movies Under the Stars” returns July 9

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Movies Under the Stars” will be returning to the Lake Area on July 9, 2021, with four family-friendly films.

All movies will take place at Prien Lake Park on3700 West Prien Lake Road, with the exception of the July 30 movie, which will be held at River Bluff Park, 605 Theriot Road, Moss Bluff.

Friday, July 9 – “Moana:” This computer-animated musical adventure, which is based on stories from Polynesian mythology, centers around teenager Moana Waialiki (voiced by Auli’i Cravalho), the only daughter of a chief in a long line of navigators of her tribe. When her island’s fishermen can’t catch any fish and the crops fail, Moana, who wants to save her people, sets off on an epic journey across the Pacific. Along the way, she meets the once-mighty demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson), who helps her in her quest. (Rated PG).

Friday, July 16 – “Yogi Bear:” Bring your blankets and snacks and sit back and watch the adventures of Jellystone Park’s two scheming mischief-makers, Yogi and Boo Boo, in this 2010 live action/computer animated comedy. Yogi and his sidekick, Boo Boo, have hatched countless schemes to pilfer park visitors’ picnic baskets, but Ranger Smith usually manages to foil their plans. But when Mayor Brown announces his plans to sell Jellystone Park to loggers, Yogi, Boo Boo, and Ranger Smith join forces to save their campground (Rated PG).

Friday, July 23 – “Rango:” The plot of this computer-action Western-themed comedy centers on Rango (voiced by Johnny Depp), a coddled chameleon who gets lost in the desert after his family’s car accident. He winds up in the town of Dirt., a rough-and-tumble outpost, and pretends that he’s a tough vigilante gunslinger who killed an evil gang of thugs with one bullet. He winds up becoming sheriff – and after a series of hair-raising situations and outrageous encounters, Rango ultimately turns out to be a real hero (Rated PG).

Friday, July 30 – “Jungle Book (2016):” This epic adventure blends CGI special effects and live-action to tell the story of Mowgli (voiced by Neel Sethi), an orphaned boy who has been raised by a family of wolves in the jungle. One day, he’s forced to leave his home and takes off on an adventurous journey full of encounters with some eccentric jungle creatures. He is guided along the way by the panther Bagheera (voiced by Ben Kingsley), and the free-spirited bear, Baloo (voiced by Bill Murray), who both plan to deliver him to a man-village where he will be safe. (Rated PG).

All movies will start at 6:30 p.m. but be sure to get there early to get the best spots. Residents are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Residents can also bring their own food, but there will be vendors present at every movie. Also, free popcorn and cotton candy will be served at each event.

Movies will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Cancellations will be announced before the event on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s website at calcasieuparish.gov, and on CPPJ’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

