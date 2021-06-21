50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man dies following two-vehicle crash on E. Ward Line Rd.

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has died following a two-vehicle crash on East Ward Line Rd. last night, June 20, 2021, according to Lousiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says State Police were notified of the crash on East Ward Line Rd. just south of Hwy 90 in Lake Charles around 6 p.m.

According to State Police, preliminary investigation of the crash showed that Clyde J. Jeanisse, 58, was driving a Ford F-150 south when a Chevy Silverado, driven by Calixto Calo-Taperia, 20, of Lake Charles, was driving north. For unknown reasons, Calo-Taperia lost control of his pickup crossing the centerline of the Hwy and struck Jeanisse’s vehicle head-on.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash. Jeanisse was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injures. Calo-Taperia suffered minor injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash.

