First Alert Forecast: weak cold front means better rain chances again Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A weak cold front is located northwest of our area now, but it will move into our area Tuesday. This front was the reason we saw more rain Monday, and it will keep our rain chances elevated well above normal through Tuesday. In fact, rain will be possible anytime now through Tuesday evening. As always you can track the rain using the KPLC First Alert Weather App on your smart phone, simply search “KPLC Weather” in your app store to find the app if you do not have it yet.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Temperatures through Tuesday will be slightly lower thanks to more clouds and rain along with less warming sunshine. Morning lows will be warm and muggy with most areas only reaching the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon highs is where you may notice a little improvement with highs only reaching the upper 80s in most areas, but with the humidity it will still feel warmer. The chance of rain is 80% Tuesday, and that rain will be possible anytime.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The front will move offshore by Wednesday and then stall and gradually dissipate. But this will keep the chance of rain at 40% through at least Thursday. Though this will be more typical of a summer pattern with the best chance of rain occurring in the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will be warmer with afternoon highs climbing back into the low 90s, and heat indices near 100!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

We may see an upper-level high pressure system move closer to us from the west by the end of the week. If so, we would likely see fewer showers around, but it would also turn even warmer. For now, I am leaving the rain chance at 30% through Saturday, but that may be too high if the high does in fact build in over our area.

By Sunday into Monday the upper-level high will weaken and we should return to a bit more normal pattern. That means a 40% chance of rain mainly in the afternoon and early evening hours.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet in our area, and I see NO threat to SWLA through the weekend. As they always do, the long-range computer models show a system in the Gulf late next week. At this point this poses no threat to us, remember last week when models showed a system impacting SWLA? Until or if there is something to track ignore what ever noise you may hear. We here at KPLC will keep you updated…

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

